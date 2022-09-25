Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Blucora Stock Up 0.9 %

Blucora stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. Blucora has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $911.55 million, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after buying an additional 86,278 shares in the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,312,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after buying an additional 1,831,249 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after buying an additional 1,112,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 265,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

