Bread Achieves Market Cap of $794,566.97 (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Bread has a total market cap of $794,566.97 and $519.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bread has traded up 74.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,013.98 or 1.00047000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00059799 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011692 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00067372 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bread Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

