Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,343,000 after acquiring an additional 167,661 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 315,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after buying an additional 110,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.71. 8,190,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,700,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.