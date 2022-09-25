California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Insider Sells $34,895.10 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.55.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

