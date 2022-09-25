Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 18,001 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.45% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,489.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,576 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 638.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 218,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 188,854 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 960.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,017 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,542 shares during the period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

EMD traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.29. 437,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,963. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $13.87.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

