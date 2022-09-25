Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 33,977 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,161,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,589,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,013. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.27.

