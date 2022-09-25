Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 146,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

