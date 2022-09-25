Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $629,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 76,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 943,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $36.01.

