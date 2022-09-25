Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $867,000 Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,406,000 after purchasing an additional 126,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 530,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 706,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

