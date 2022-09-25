Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.28. 1,168,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,570. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

