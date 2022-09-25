Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.67

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.67 and traded as low as $5.00. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 3,521 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CCORF. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 8.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

