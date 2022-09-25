Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$60.97 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$66.00 to C$61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$59.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$41.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.45. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$40.92 and a twelve month high of C$62.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.91. The firm has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

