Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Curis, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Curis in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Curis’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.64.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Curis had a negative net margin of 533.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Curis by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 235,390 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

