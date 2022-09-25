Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.62

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.62 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 84.60 ($1.02). Capital shares last traded at GBX 86 ($1.04), with a volume of 151,569 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 177 ($2.14) target price on shares of Capital in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £165.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Capital Cuts Dividend

Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

