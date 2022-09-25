Centerpoint Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. 27,448,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,258,800. The company has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.