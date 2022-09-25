Centerpoint Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.1% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 481,743 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $520.79. 1,366,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,803. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

