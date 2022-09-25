Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) PT Raised to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CERE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.43.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

CERE opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,468,359.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,468,359.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,520 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,347 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 41,363 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 310,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

See Also

