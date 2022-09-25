ChainCade (CHAINCADE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $679,177.17

ChainCade (CHAINCADE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. ChainCade has a total market cap of $679,177.17 and $46,604.00 worth of ChainCade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChainCade has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One ChainCade coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070836 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10829184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ChainCade

ChainCade launched on July 9th, 2021. ChainCade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,096,204,446,485 coins. ChainCade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ChainCade is chaincade.com. The Reddit community for ChainCade is https://reddit.com/r/ChainCade and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ChainCade

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCade is a blockchain gaming ecosystem designed to benefit players and creators. Using a combination of Blockchain, SDKs, VR, mobile apps, and NFTs, this full-scale ecosystem provides a platform for players and creators alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainCade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainCade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainCade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

