Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CC. Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. Chemours has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 588,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 23.0% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,141,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,424,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

