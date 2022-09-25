Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cigna by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Cigna by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Stock Down 1.8 %

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

CI stock traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.62. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

