Citigroup Downgrades Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) to Neutral

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Acciona from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Acciona Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $184.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.40 and its 200-day moving average is $193.35. Acciona has a 1 year low of $154.24 and a 1 year high of $216.65.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

