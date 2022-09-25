Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,800 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.
Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,683,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,855,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $111.62 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
