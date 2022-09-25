Claybrook Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Claybrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after acquiring an additional 539,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,511,112 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.41. 31,710,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,090,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $355.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

