Connective Portfolio Management LLC Buys 4,990 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,597.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,229 shares of company stock worth $32,746,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ANET traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,742. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

