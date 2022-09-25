Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $68.18. 686,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,593. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

