Connective Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 6,770 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.18. 3,334,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average is $111.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.54 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.