Connective Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 745 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 3.3% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $30.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,557.52. The stock had a trading volume of 415,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,515. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,600.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,477.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,950.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,832.46.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

