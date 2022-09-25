Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes $2.36 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 4.0% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 562.0% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after buying an additional 1,656,000 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,910,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,265.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,080,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after buying an additional 1,001,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $24,800,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

KWEB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,893,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,555,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $54.43.

