Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ (CRVS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a sell rating for the company.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CRVS opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.