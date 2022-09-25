Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ (CRVS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of CRVS opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

