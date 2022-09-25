Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

COUP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Trading Down 0.1 %

COUP stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $259.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,620 shares of company stock worth $1,342,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.