Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €33.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on Zalando in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Zalando in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Zalando Price Performance

ZAL opened at €19.55 ($19.95) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.18. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($50.88).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

