Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 27th (NASDAQ:USOI)

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, September 27th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, September 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 27th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Performance

USOI stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 32.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.