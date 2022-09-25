Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 27th (NASDAQ:USOI)

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, September 27th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, September 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 27th.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Performance
USOI stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $5.90.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs
