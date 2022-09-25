Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $68.24

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.24 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 68.50 ($0.83). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.81), with a volume of 1,846 shares.

Croma Security Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.26. The company has a market capitalization of £9.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.14.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

