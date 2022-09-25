Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Culp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of CULP stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Culp has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $14.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Culp had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Culp news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 17,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,109.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,558 shares in the company, valued at $114,685.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Culp by 16.7% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 210,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

