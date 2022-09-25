Cyclub (CYCLUB) Market Cap Tops $32.17 Million

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Cyclub has a total market cap of $32.17 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclub coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cyclub has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclub alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cyclub Coin Profile

Cyclub’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cyclub is cyclub.io.

Cyclub Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyClub is a Dapp of Cyworld Classic, the mainnet of Cyworld, the world's first SNS, and the coin used in CyClub is CYC, a coin rebranded from the existing MCI.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.