DAO Maker Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $413.34 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00007704 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $413.34 million and $4.48 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 280,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,164,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

