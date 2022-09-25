Datadog’s (DDOG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.36.

Datadog Trading Down 2.4 %

DDOG stock opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8,736.74 and a beta of 1.13. Datadog has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $365,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $365,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,052 shares of company stock valued at $10,159,510. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Datadog by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Datadog by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

