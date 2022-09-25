DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $52,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 130.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,438.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 273,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 265,754 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $4,992,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.25. 3,617,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,611. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.24 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

