DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 537,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,895 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $128,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 351.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Watsco by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.20.

Watsco Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WSO traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.93. The stock had a trading volume of 264,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,383. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.79 and a 200 day moving average of $270.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.33%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

