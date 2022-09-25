DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $44.29 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Booking worth $44,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $50.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,669.88. 629,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,513. The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,924.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2,037.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.04 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

