DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $62.02 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $62,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,719,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

