DEAPcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $158.70 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $158.70 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070930 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10843493 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.