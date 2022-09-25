DeHive Price Tops $0.0912 on Top Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $0.0912 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $465,431.00 and $62,666.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. DeHive’s total supply is 5,105,600 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeHive is dehive.finance.

Buying and Selling DeHive

According to CryptoCompare, “DeHive provides a first-to-market decentralized crypto index protocol. The platform allows anyone to become a holder of the top DeFi tokens packed into one index. This index comprises leading DeFi assets that serve as a benchmark for the economic health of the crypto market.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

