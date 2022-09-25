Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.51. 9,990,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,516,173. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.07. The stock has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

