DeRace (DERC) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

DeRace (DERC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. DeRace has a total market cap of $28.73 million and $126,531.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeRace has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeRace

DeRace launched on August 2nd, 2021. DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeRace is www.derace.io.

Buying and Selling DeRace

According to CryptoCompare, “DeRace is a decentralized blockchain-based racehorse platform that joins millions of racehorse enthusiasts in a community where users can buy and breed NFT horses, bet on real-time horse races, and host races on their own hippodromes for actual profit.The DeRace Coin (DERC) is an ERC20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain just like Ether. It is both a DeRace platform currency and an independent store of value for players and investors.”

