Deri Protocol (DERI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.92 Million

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $92,882.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 471,657,680 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Deri Protocol is deri.finance.

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users.”

