DerivaDAO (DDX) Achieves Market Cap of $33.00 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $33.00 million and approximately $91,874.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s launch date was December 4th, 2020. DerivaDAO’s total supply is 53,221,796 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DDX is the native token of DerivaDEX. DDX is used to govern the project via the DerivaDAO. DDX is also used for fee reductions and for staking opportunities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

