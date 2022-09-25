DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $34.06 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $34.06 million and approximately $91,874.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s launch date was December 4th, 2020. DerivaDAO’s total supply is 53,221,796 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DDX is the native token of DerivaDEX. DDX is used to govern the project via the DerivaDAO. DDX is also used for fee reductions and for staking opportunities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars.

