Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.26) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 275 ($3.32).

Kingfisher Trading Up 0.2 %

LON KGF opened at GBX 241 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.50. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 227.30 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 359.80 ($4.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 252.58.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

About Kingfisher

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

(Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

