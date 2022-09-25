Diamond Price Tops $2.96 (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $2.96 or 0.00015530 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $26,564.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Diamond has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,710,865 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

